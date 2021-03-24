Questions and concerns:
What does one do when having a dog or kitty is a necessity in your life for medical and/or emotional-stability purposes and your pocketbook is almost empty?
You’ve tried pet insurance and years ago that worked out great, but when the big guys took out the small guys, the coverage became less and the premiums went sky high.
You love the local vets and have received some financial help but it’s something that can’t be counted upon and sometimes the costs are prohibitive. Also, the costs are due upon service.
You truly feel that your dear four-pawed family member deserves the same care that his “wealthier” sidekicks get.
You wonder if it would be possible to have special pricing or payment arrangements for someone like you; something that you could depend upon when your special and required four-pawed friend needed medical help?
Am I the only one in our valley with this problem?
Any suggestions?
Margot Van Horn
Ketchum
