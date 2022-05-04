My dad just loved Gretchen Stinnett. Before he passed in 2015 at 92, my father would stop by Mountain West Bank in Hailey to care for his banking needs. He always looked forward to seeing Gretchen Stinnett. Gretchen was kind, patient and thorough in every encounter. She was an authentic person whom he could trust.
I encourage you to vote for Gretchen for Blaine County Clerk in the upcoming election on May 17. She’s worked in the clerk’s office for many years and has the technical and procedural knowledge to succeed and serve.
Local elections matter. The character and experience of the candidate matter. I’m supporting Gretchen Stinnett for Blaine County Clerk, and I hope you will too.
Scot House
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In