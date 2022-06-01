In opposing the filibuster ("Thus, the minority rules," published May 20), the Express editorial board joins a chorus of leftists drums beating to eliminate the filibuster all together, along with many other proposals designed in concept to keep the Democrat party in power forever!
The Washington Post—you know, that bastion of conservative right wing propaganda—said it best ("Democrats haven't learned from Harry Reid's Mistake," Jan. 4, 2022.) "Reid’s biggest legacy was the elimination of the judicial filibuster in the Senate, which ultimately resulted in today’s 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court."
How'd that work out for 'ya?
Thus, come November when the Congress likely flips, I suspect you will be singing a different tune. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Just because you don't always get your way, nor do I, doesn't mean anything with the system is broken. Last I checked I think it's called democracy.
Alan Patty
Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Democracy? You're thinking of a different country.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In