For 50 years I have loved coming home to Ketchum, seeing the welcoming green fields on both sides of state Highway 75, just south of Second Avenue. On the east side of the highway, in a field recently used by Sun Valley draft horses, there is a super bloom of Russian Knapweed! This weed, though pretty to look at, has spread to enormous invasion this year and needs to be controlled! If not, it will become an even bigger problem throughout Ketchum—any ideas are welcome!
Pat Davies
Ketchum
Here`s an idea, enforce Idaho law. If the landowner doesn`t deal with noxious weeds Blaine County should, then bill the owner.
