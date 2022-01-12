Our congressional delegation—Sens. Risch and Crapo, and Reps. Fulcher and Simpson—should be ashamed of themselves for not attending the gathering of lawmakers at the House of Representatives for a moment of silence commemorating the assault on our Capitol. By failing to attend, our elected officials demonstrated their support for the radicals in their party who are determined to dismantle our most cherished institutions like free elections and voting rights. Reasonable people cannot help but be embarrassed to see what the GOP has become.

Bruce Collier

Ketchum

