Our group of conservationists advocating for native wildlife recently received a redacted mortality report from Idaho Fish and Game that contained the following comments gleaned from the last eight years of prolific wolf killing:
- "Unmarked and unchecked traps, more than 72 hours."
- "Buckshot in back, unhealed wounds. Ran over once with snow machine."
- "Stabbed, later found to have a bullet wound near the shoulder in hide."
- “Many wolves with teeth shattered or no teeth from chewing on traps.”
- "Compound fracture left front foot while struggling in trap. died of sepsis following release."
- "Snare still attached. broke Wildlife Service snare ~ 2 [weeks] ago. Severe laceration around neck w/maggot infestation. died a.m. or previous evening."
- “Pregnant female with 6 pups recovered from body cavity." (2016)
Many of these perpetrators were financially rewarded for the kill through a trapping organization that receives state grants and contracts for killing your native wildlife.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
What would the elk say about the wolf if it could type a comment?
"Watch out for the humans."
The four mature elk carcasses that starved this winter and whose carcasses remain even now on our trail would say this about the wolves: "With wolves for balance, we'd have lots more to eat...."
"What is man without the creatures? If all the creatures were gone, man would die from loneliness of spirit, for whatever happens to the creatures also happens to man." Chief Seattle
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In