Our group of conservationists advocating for native wildlife recently received a redacted mortality report from Idaho Fish and Game that contained the following comments gleaned from the last eight years of prolific wolf killing:

  • "Unmarked and unchecked traps, more than 72 hours."
  • "Buckshot in back, unhealed wounds. Ran over once with snow machine."
  • "Stabbed, later found to have a bullet wound near the shoulder in hide."
  • “Many wolves with teeth shattered or no teeth from chewing on traps.”
  • "Compound fracture left front foot while struggling in trap. died of sepsis following release."
  • "Snare still attached. broke Wildlife Service snare ~ 2 [weeks] ago. Severe laceration around neck w/maggot infestation. died a.m. or previous evening."
  • “Pregnant female with 6 pups recovered from body cavity." (2016)

Many of these perpetrators were financially rewarded for the kill through a trapping organization that receives state grants and contracts for killing your native wildlife.

Load comments