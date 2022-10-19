The Idaho Constitution's Article 9, Section 1 states:
“The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
For too long, the Republican supermajority in the Idaho Legislature has failed to take this responsibility seriously. The Legislature met this September and increased public education funding by $380 million. This is a step in the right direction, however the job is not done until that desperately needed money is spent efficiently and effectively.
