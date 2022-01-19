Here in Blaine County, we bear the toxic burden of Cold War nuclear weapons production and testing. Nuclear waste from atomic bomb production is stored at the Idaho National Laboratory near Arco just 100 miles away. This long-lasting radioactive waste lies on the land above the Snake River Aquifer and poses a serious contamination risk to the sole source of drinking water for 300,000 Idahoans.
Radioactive fallout from above-ground nuclear bomb tests at the Nevada Test Site has also made its way to Blaine County. Iodine-131 is an isotope released into the air when a nuclear bomb is detonated, and it causes health and environmental damages in downwind communities like ours. According to the National Cancer Institute, Blaine County has one of the highest concentrations of Iodine-131 in the United States; it’s in the top five counties.
U.S. leaders have long said we will lead the way to nuclear abolition, but the U.S. has not joined the 122 nations who have signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. It’s time to make that promise real. We must join the treaty and lift the nuclear shadow that looms over the world.
On Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1:00 pm, join fellow Idahoans at EBR-1 at the Idaho National Lab for an outdoor community celebration of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that went into force one year ago. More information on this event can be found at snakeriveralliance.org.
Another way you can help is to send a note of thanks to Sen. Mike Crapo for sponsoring the expanded Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which extends health compensation to Idahoans suffering from radiation exposure from nuclear testing. Also, encourage him to advocate for the U.S. joining the Treaty.
Hannah Smay
Ketchum
