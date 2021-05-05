I strongly object to Senate Bill 1211. In the absence of scientific evidence, how does one justify an almost complete annihilation of the current Idaho wolf population? This Bill goes above and beyond the norms of conservation and common-sense management.
I encourage conscientious, objective analysis and management with all stakeholders based on facts not fiction. We can and will coexist with wolves. They provide us with a reflection of ourselves in many ways.
Idaho wolves deserve better!
R.W. Brancher, Hailey
