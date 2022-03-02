As the Ukrainians fight for their lives and democracy, the Idaho legislature brazenly ignores precedent to pass a law legitimizing private militias. Idaho’s HB-475 ignores Supreme Court decisions regarding the legality of these militias and the violence or threat of violence extremist right wing groups have recently used in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Charlottesville—and on the Capitol! The armed, newly empowered Idaho militias, marching in uniforms and under a flag, will again attempt to intimidate voters, demonstrators, the media, and politicians. Private militias have been the club used by every autocrat from Hitler to Putin to terrify the populace and disrupt the democratic process. They are thugs, easily swayed by misinformation or bullies posing as “patriots,” or the hired guns of money and twisted ambition. Clearly, the Idaho Republican legislators support this bill as a means to increase their power. Their hope is that other Republican states embrace the example. There is no other explanation except a disastrous ignorance of history.

Bruce Smith

Ketchum

