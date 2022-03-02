As the Ukrainians fight for their lives and democracy, the Idaho legislature brazenly ignores precedent to pass a law legitimizing private militias. Idaho’s HB-475 ignores Supreme Court decisions regarding the legality of these militias and the violence or threat of violence extremist right wing groups have recently used in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Charlottesville—and on the Capitol! The armed, newly empowered Idaho militias, marching in uniforms and under a flag, will again attempt to intimidate voters, demonstrators, the media, and politicians. Private militias have been the club used by every autocrat from Hitler to Putin to terrify the populace and disrupt the democratic process. They are thugs, easily swayed by misinformation or bullies posing as “patriots,” or the hired guns of money and twisted ambition. Clearly, the Idaho Republican legislators support this bill as a means to increase their power. Their hope is that other Republican states embrace the example. There is no other explanation except a disastrous ignorance of history.
Bruce Smith
Ketchum
Oh you poor thing. According to your unintelligible rant, Americans who abide by the Constitution are "tyrannical." How does that work exactly? Everyone who doesn't agree with you is tyrannical? Isn't your rant the very definition of fascism? Hey, change the constitution if you can get enough votes to do it. No thanks to you, this is still a free country. The purpose of the 2nd is to safeguard our rights from crazy people like you. The 2nd actually protects militias, like the one's protecting our border because your president is incompetent, or has another agenda, such as human trafficking for cheap labor or worse. And with your reference to Michigan, are you referring to the FBI operation to kidnap the governor? Hopefully, the governor or someone near her had a gun to thwart the plan. And are you actually trying to blame the destruction created by Black Lives Matter and the dems' Defund The Police on republicans now? I thought you all were proud of that. At least you were when you voted last time.
“As the Ukrainian’s fight for their lives and democracy.” Your first sentence hit the nail on the head Mr Smith. The Ukrainian government is handing out guns to citizens faster then Covid shots. I highly recommend you brush up on the recent history of Australia, Canada, and the United States second amendment. You don’t need to go far back in history to see unarmed citizens being overrun by tyrannical governments. Also, take a good look at the propaganda your pushing about Republicans and so called “militias”. I see a lot of democratic cities being taken over by violent criminals. What does that make Democrats?
civilized
"propaganda your pushing about Republicans and so called “militias”. It's not propaganda it's the Proud Boy the 3% and all those at 1/6.
DV@208 your a joke. You are armed citizens who want over throw your own government. Big difference.
