Idaho Power is proposing to study the value of privately owned rooftop solar power generation. It should include the benefit of reducing dependence on long-distance power lines and on energy production by fossil fuel sources.
Southwest Idaho has a single corporate energy supply company: Idaho Power. We also have a Public Utilities Commission to oversee this for-profit company. The PUC is designed to protect the citizens from unfair or detrimental power policies.
Providing dependable power seems like a simple enough requirement for a utility. The dependability of providing power has fallen short in numerous places. Locally generated power may help to prevent these power failures during extreme weather events or catastrophic natural disasters. And it can prevent them. Long distance power lines have been found to be the cause of large destructive fires elsewhere. Local power generation and grids can help make our system more resilient and dependable.
We all want to join together to meet our clean energy goals to protect our environment, energy independence and our health. I hope that Idaho Power will follow-through and provide its customers opportunities for fair, resilient and dependable energy.
Martha Bibb, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In