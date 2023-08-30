If the Express Editorial Board is to be believed ("Florida and Idaho would straitjacket young minds," published Aug. 11), the No Public Funds for Abortion Act could destroy public education in Idaho.
In other words, if public schools are not able to promote the termination on demand of unborn life, public education as we know it will cease to exist!
Furthermore, if that's not enough, can you believe Florida "is working on banning science education around gender"? That science (of the progressive left) demands that non-grammatically correct preferred pronouns must be used, men can compete in women's sports and says that sex and gender are not to be confused as being the same. For 5,000 years there was no confusion on what a woman is, but now our newest Supreme Court Justice cannot say for sure.
"Unless laws like these"—along with "Don't Say Gay"— "in Idaho and Florida are stopped by the courts or at the ballot box, it’s anyone’s guess what will follow," the Editorial Board writes.
What follows is a progressive left agenda promoted in schools that focuses on climate, race and transgender/LGBTQ+, often independent of parental knowledge, involvement and beliefs. All while test scores are below pre-pandemic levels.
Wake up Idaho parents before it's (almost is) too late. The last frontier for the left are public schools.
P.S.: The Florida "Don't Say Gay" bill indeed never says the word "gay."
