Consider this: Idaho’s Republican governor and Republican-led Legislature helped us get through the pandemic.
Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature paved the way for an estimated $800 million budget surplus. They voted in $455 million in tax relief, the single largest tax cut in Idaho history. They cut regulatory rules by 75%, making Idaho the least regulated state in the nation.
They ensured continued economic growth despite the pandemic. Idaho is ranked third in the nation with 1.8% gains in jobs and has an unemployment rate of 3.1%.
We continue to struggle in this state and county with affordable housing shortages, families working to get back on their feet and shore up their finances and finding workers, just to name a few challenges. We still have many tough battles ahead.
Part of the reason for extra stress on Idahoans is that we’re the fastest growing state in the nation, per capita. Pandemic refugees are fleeing states where freedoms and livelihoods are stifled, where lawlessness is rampant.
Idaho Republican leadership did a lot of things right in these unparalleled times. Gov. Little had to make hard decisions to mitigate the virus but he didn’t shut down our economy. He banned vaccination passports, which are a serious threat to our basic freedoms. Our governor and Legislature took first steps to remove racist ideology from our schools. COVID-19 infection rates are minimal in Blaine County and in many places across the state. The virus is ebbing. We’re battered and bruised by the pandemic and we lost too many loved ones.
Let us count our blessings, reach out to friends and neighbors, be they new or long-time, and pick up the pieces of our lives and live free. Yes, in Idaho, that is still true.
Julie Lynn, Ketchum
