Your recent poll on whether Idaho's abortion law will motivate people to stay or leave is a timely topic. We have owned Sun Valley property for many years and love the scenery, hiking, summer music, winter cross-country skiing, and so much more. But over the years, Idaho's backward and harmful position on wildlife, environmental issues, and now abortion and civil rights has become almost unbearable. Blaine County is a bright spot in a very dark state, but it is very depressing if you travel too far outside. I don't think I could recommend that people buy property here any more.
Harry Wyeth
Grass Valley, Calif.
