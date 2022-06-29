We celebrate 50 years of incredible effort to reverse a flawed 1973 ruling from an activist Supreme Court that violated states’ rights guaranteed by the 10th amendment. That power is now rightfully returned to the states.
Today's historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade reaffirms the principle that all life is a precious gift from God and confirms the inalienable rights to “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
The Idaho Republican Party unequivocally stands for life, and we commend Gov. Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, our state Legislature, and Republican leaders in Idaho for fighting to defend the right to life.
Tom Luna
Chairman, Idaho Republican Party
