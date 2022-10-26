As President of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to announce our support of Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate, Ned Burns and Karma Fitzgerald for the Idaho House of Representatives. Each of these candidates are dedicated servants of their communities and District 26 will be well represented by them.
Ron Taylor served as a firefighter in Hailey for 26 years where he rose to the rank of captain. During that time, Ron never asked about a person’s politics before responding to a call and he will continue to make decisions based on best policies as our Senator. For the past 50 years we have benefited from the fantastic work of District 26 Democratic Sens. John Peavey, Clint Stennett and Michelle Stennett. To continue this greatness, we need to elect Ron Taylor for Senate.
Ned Burns was the mayor of Bellevue and never based the city’s response to various issues on partisan politics. He cares for all of District 26 and understands how to work with others towards actionable solutions. In simpler terms, Ned knows how to get things done! Make sure to vote for Ned Burns for Representative at the polls.
