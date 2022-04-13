I hired Gretchen when she was 16 years old. I worked with her for 16 years. She is a smart and reliable employee. Her balancing record was impeccable. She has a knack for learning the right way to do things and then following through on that knowledge. During her years here at the bank, she was tasked with learning government regulations and tested regularly to ensure she knew those regulations. She was trusted with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and was extremely accurate in her accounting of this cash. I would hire her back in a heartbeat. Gretchen is a hard worker and has proven to be competent in her current position with the county. I believe she is the right person for the county clerk position. Gretchen is one of the employees that makes the current clerk look good. Vote for Gretchen Stinnett: she is local, trustworthy and dedicated to doing the job right.
