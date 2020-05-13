Next to isolating ourselves at home, the next best thing we can do to halt the spread of this coronavirus is to wear a mask when we venture out. Granted, cloth masks or other non-N95 masks do not do that much to protect the wearer, but they do provide a significant degree of protection to people the wearer comes in contact with.
In other words, when I wear a mask, I protect you. When you wear a mask, you protect me. When I wear a mask, it shows I care about you. When you wear a mask, it shows you care about me and the rest of our community.
Similarly, businesses that have their employees wearing masks are showing they care. It shows how much they care about their employees and it shows they care about their customers—not just their customers’ money. It shows how much they care about our community.
Wearing masks also shows we care about all those businesses that have not yet opened, because they will only be able to be open if we are able to keep the number of new cases low. As we start to get out a little more under the governor’s first stage of reopening, wearing masks is critical to our ability to reach the second, third and fourth stages. It is critical to getting everyone back to work.
We wear masks to show we care about each other, and especially the frontline workers, the first responders and all our medical providers who are risking their lives to take care of us. It is the least we can do.
Paul Ries
Hailey
