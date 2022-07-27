As I walked the trail this morning I was greeted by the vibrant blue sky, white clouds and the green of the forest and hills. In my breathing I could feel my wealth. Seeing the beauty, smelling the morning air, moving my body all permeated me. As I consciously engaged my senses I was flooded with joy and a feeling of expanded wealth.

Most of us equate wealth with money, but the etymology of the word wealth is well-being, welfare, and to wish.

Money is important for survival and it can bring us comfort while creating “cool” experiences but being wealthy is much deeper.

