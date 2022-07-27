As I walked the trail this morning I was greeted by the vibrant blue sky, white clouds and the green of the forest and hills. In my breathing I could feel my wealth. Seeing the beauty, smelling the morning air, moving my body all permeated me. As I consciously engaged my senses I was flooded with joy and a feeling of expanded wealth.
Most of us equate wealth with money, but the etymology of the word wealth is well-being, welfare, and to wish.
Money is important for survival and it can bring us comfort while creating “cool” experiences but being wealthy is much deeper.
Money can allow you to walk into a store and buy a $5,000 pair of earrings, $100,000 car, a multi-million dollar house, but I will argue, most of this is a bit of beauty, fun, status, security and comfort, all “cool” experiences but it is not wealth. Because experiences fade and in this world of consumption where we yearn to have more, we are never really satiated from consumption.
Sometimes the more money we have, the more demand and push for more and more “cool” experiences. Seeking the external to “WOW” us and continuously looking for another stimulus to quench this urge is the game.
Wealth as I am defining it, is satisfying and lasting, it gives us a deep sense of well-being. I do think there are people with lots of money who have wealth, but there are equal numbers of people with lots of money who have no wealth. If wealth is not determined by cash, what defines it?
I believe wealth is the state and climate of your inner life. True well-being is a source within you that stokes your fire, eases your fears and ignites your joy. For some this is spiritual connection, others it is creativity, love, athletic feats, fill in the blank of what brings meaning to your life.
Earn your money to have your survival needs met, and to fulfill what “cool” experiences you desire, but be clear that money is only a means to these things.
If you want wealth, get to know who you are inside and ask yourself what really brings an expanded feeling of well-being? I think you will be richer for the reflection and maybe even surprised at the wealth you already have.
