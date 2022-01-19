Has anyone noticed how terrible our highway is from Bellevue to Ketchum, or is it just me? I've lived here for 50 year, and I haven't seen our roads so bad since they had the bumper sticker that read "Pray for me, I drive Highway 93." I know our county pays a lot in taxes, and it would seem that we should get at least some of the potholes filled. Come on, it's hard on all of our vehicles. Maybe if the mayors of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue collectively wrote a letter to the ITD, we could get a little help. Hey, this is Sun Valley, Number 1 ski resort in the country. The highway is a terrible representation to our locals and visitors.
John Mills
Bellevue
