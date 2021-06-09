I am for community housing and I love Ketchum, and that’s why I oppose Bluebird.
While that might seem contradictory, the more I look into Bluebird, the more I am convinced that the city is not using taxpayer resources to their highest and best use.
The city’s appraisal from 2016 states: “Of the financially feasible uses of the site, there are a number of viable office, retail and/or mixed-use residential uses that would generate a higher residual land value than holding the property for future development. Accordingly, it is our opinion that redevelopment with one or more of these uses is the maximally productive current use of the property.” One hundred percent community housing (Bluebird) was not a highest and best use of this asset in the city’s own appraisal. Despite requests at the city meeting on Bluebird in March, the city has refused to do an up-to-date appraisal. Why?
Under Idaho law, the city is legally required to sell surplus property to the highest bidder. Given that the long-term owner of Bluebird will be KCDC, a nonprofit corporation not associated with the city and not accountable to the citizens of Ketchum, how can the city just give them taxpayer land “for free” as the mayor has put it?
With today’s construction costs and land values, Bluebird looks like it is going to cost about $30 million. That is double what ARCH is spending to build more units than Bluebird down in Hailey.
How can Bluebird possibly make sense for community housing or for Ketchum?
Stefanie Zable, Ketchum
These "self-annointed arbiters of taste, finance, best use of land, etc". are the people of Ketchum, 3000 of them and as I figure there are about 87 of you.
But on a more upbeat note. TIL has a great idea about the Bellevue triangle. If you resurrect the railroad connection to Ketchum, from Gannet, you also solve that other elephant in the room, Parking !! Parking!! Parking!! The most expensive part of a rail system is the earthen bed and bridges and here both are in place. This is where private investment could really be effective in amassing capital and doing something bold that shows vision and an understanding of our problems. A rail line through the valley would be the biggest game changer the valley has ever seen.
More NIMFY/NIMBY nonsense from someone whose phone book address is given as being around the corner from the proposed BLUEBIRD. According to this author, like too many of those opposed to BLUEBIRD, they are all 100% for worker/affordable housing, just not THERE..or THERE...OR THERE! Which of course makes their self-laudatory claims laughable. As long as they don't suffer any personal inconvenience they could care less about the welfare of the working class...and the businesses that depend on these workers. So the real question that needs to be asked of these self-annointed arbiters of taste, finance, best use of land, etc. etc. is EXACTLY WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THOSE WHO ARE DESPERATE FOR HOUSING BESIDES YANK THE RUG OUT FROM UNDERNEATH THEM? As the old saying goes: Put up or shut up.
I know Ms Zabel, and i think you would be hard put to find a member of the community who contributes to as many of our local institutions. She has a big heart. I am sure that if there was any opportunity for her to contribute to alleviating this crisis she would do it. That being said, @Truth, I think you miss her entire point. Her point is that Bluebird is a waste of money, money that could go a lot farther in addressing the housing crisis. Why did our leadership decide that the center of the retail district is the ONLY place where they would pursue affordable housing? They have spent 3 1/2 years working ONLY on locations right in the face of everyone who comes to Ketchum. This building is bad not just for its neighbors, but for anyone in town who works in the tourist industry. It will change Ketchum forever. Do you really understand just how big this monster is? There will be nothing else like it--every tree around it will be taken down so it will shine in all its cartoonish (P&Z called it that) glory as a monument to future generations of the lack of vision of our leadership.
You are both bright and worldly enough to know that donating money to non-profits is fine in its place but many times is used as a means of assuaging guilt over having too much money left over after buying a great house, great car, great vacations, etc. I know many donors who wouldn't walk across the street to help someone in trouble so let's not go there. And while you're on the subject, chalk up the overall dimensions of this Bluebird to the fact that for decades the powers that be have opposed smaller but significant housing developments...time for bigger thought I'm afraid. Let's literally think outside of the (small) box.
Also, almost none of the people who have had their rugs yanked out from under them will be able to live in Ketchum. They do not conform to the income limits to live in Bluebird! Just ask them.
