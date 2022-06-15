I was able to watch parts of a sustainability conference last week, “Shaping the World We Need,” organized by local Aimee Christensen/Christensen Global. It was simply brilliant. For those of us who may feel helpless about the future of our abused planet and its resources, speakers of various ages, backgrounds, talents, training, and education offered optimism and promise. More than promise, they engendered hope by describing their often decades-long success in developing working solutions that are in place to restore our agricultural soils, develop renewable energy sources, advance oceanic protection while utilizing its immense sustaining potential, create new manufacturing opportunities, and explain the ecological economics that will keep these operations sustainable. And so much more! Finally, the authenticity of the presenters, their knowledge and straightforward articulate descriptions of their work, their youth, their desires to make the world a sustainable place to live, their honesty and integrity, their emphasis on collaboration and community reminded me of what America can be: a land of promise, invention, practicality, mutual benefit, sustainable growth, and concern for others. I know now we can move forward to be the home for what had almost seemed irretrievable: a collaborative democracy with humanistic values.
Thank you, Aimee, for restoring hope. Now, let’s all work together within our valley to apply the available lessons of the conference and create a role model of what a community can do and be if we pull together for the common good.
Jima Rice
Ketchum
