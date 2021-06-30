I originally sat down to write this letter with the intent of lambasting the rich, the greedy and the out-of-town people who appear to be responsible for the housing crisis. However, as I think about it, I see there is not a housing crisis here; there is a selfishness crisis. There are plenty of homes, rooms, attached units and guest houses currently vacant that could be used to help those without such luxuries. Those who own these homes or vacant spaces could do much to help our community and those who call it home by opening their homes to those in need of housing.
This act will change the course of another person’s life. It will bring people together in ways we do not seem to experience anymore. It will improve our community in an untold number of ways. It will ensure we have people to work at the places we know and love. I am not advocating for the wholesale admittance of every possible person into one’s home, but a thoughtful renting of a space or room to the appropriate person(s) to ensure we still have a community.
You may say it is easy for me to say this, and it is. Two people in Ketchum, two complete strangers, opened their house to me when I left the military. I stayed with them for almost four years. That act saved my life. They taught me how to live. In return I showed them I valued their knowledge and worked at being a better person. Through me they know the knowledge they built over a lifetime will continue to impact people. If this isn’t an adequate reward for an act of selflessness and willingness to open one’s home to those in need, I do not know what is.
Cody Lee, Ketchum
