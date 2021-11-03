Local governments are responsible for protecting and promoting the health and welfare of its residents. The city of Hailey has done just that in prolonging the requirement that all people aged five and older wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, with certain reasonable exceptions. The lawsuit filed by the Health Freedom Defense Fund against the city of Hailey inexplicably refers to the wearing of face masks as “a grand medical experiment.” The spurious analogy to the “unwilling victims of Nazi Germany’s concentration camps” is a heinous degradation and trivialization of one of the most, if not the most, horrific events of the 20th century. The city of Hailey is protecting its residents from disease, whereas the Nazi experiment’s sole goal was torture and death--indeed, the elimination of an entire race of people. Such a comparison invites the danger of normalizing the hateful, inhumane and unspeakable treatment that we as humans can perpetrate against the Other….Jews and others deemed to be undesirable. This poses real and alarming ramifications in today’s polarized world. Could any rational, thinking person find similarities between the wearing of a face mask and the horrific experiments conducted by Dr. Mengele? To the dehumanization, starvation, torture and gassing of millions of people because of their religion? It is dangerous and irresponsible to "use" the Holocaust in such a manner.
Susan Green
Harriet Parker-Bass
Josh Kleinman
Jeff Rose
Noa Ries
Dana Bernson
Marshall Meyer
Phil and Cathy Goldstein
Sergio Bicas
