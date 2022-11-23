After reading the article on state Highway 75 expansion, there is one glaring omission in the scope of this project. Since it appears there will be extensive widening and purchasing for easements, which is normal for a project of this magnitude, it is the perfect time to address one of the big traffic obstacles and may even save lives down the road.
I am talking about an animal overpass adjacent to the current Peregrine Ranch property. This has been a dangerous situation for years and is especially critical when it's dark during the rush to north valley.
Knowing this valley, whatever the new owners do with the Peregrine property, it is my guess that some type of animal corridor will be required in the master plan to facilitate the current and future animals in this area.
So ? What would it look like ? Maybe a 16 foot tall fence on both sides of the highway with large gates that access private property and roads like Deer Creek ? How many miles of 16 foot tall fence has to be put in place to funnel the wildlife to the overpass ? The wildlife will just cross the highway where ever they want without the fence.
Excellent point. But maybe an underpass might be more animal friendly and less unsightly. There are several underpasses for 75 already for the bike path.
