After reading the article on state Highway 75 expansion, there is one glaring omission in the scope of this project. Since it appears there will be extensive widening and purchasing for easements, which is normal for a project of this magnitude, it is the perfect time to address one of the big traffic obstacles and may even save lives down the road.

I am talking about an animal overpass adjacent to the current Peregrine Ranch property. This has been a dangerous situation for years and is especially critical when it's dark during the rush to north valley.

Knowing this valley, whatever the new owners do with the Peregrine property, it is my guess that some type of animal corridor will be required in the master plan to facilitate the current and future animals in this area.

Load comments