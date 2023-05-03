Vote yes to approve LOT funding for housing and air service on May 16. Our local municipalities (Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley) have wisely teamed up to put this on the ballot (almost) valley-wide. This does not approve a new tax, just reallocates an existing tax. For the city of Hailey, half of the LOT would be dedicated to affordable/workforce housing initiatives and half will still be dedicated to maintaining commercial air service and related marketing. The LOT tax is paid almost exclusively by tourists and visitors in Hailey. We can use this revenue stream to help fix an unintended problem of having a tourism-based economy: our housing shortage. Help out your neighbors, local businesses and employers and vote YES on May 16.
Sara Gress
Hailey
