It's extremely difficult to hear what extra work we low income people need to do for our community. "It's your responsibility to vote." "You should speak up at a town hall meeting!" We're done with being told about community responsibility. When is it going to be the community's responsibility to help us? It's too late for affordable housing. Monthly subsidies for rent will never happen. Banning a small percentage of vacation rentals will take at least a year. Stop asking us to work harder for you when you won't help us with food and shelter.

Paul Davis, Ketchum

