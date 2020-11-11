The holidays are a joyful time for us. Shopping and gift-giving mark the occasion, but the environmental impacts are damaging. Consumerism and F.O.M.O. (fear of missing out) create this issue.
Fast fashion, mega-factories, packaging and transportation all produce waste and increase our carbon footprints year-round, especially during the holidays. This issue is about to increase drastically in the next two months, but there are things we can do to decrease the effects of consumerism. We can reduce this problem by shopping online responsibly and buying locally.
Transportation, packaging, the production of items and fast-fashion damage the environment during the holidays and commercialized shopping days. Shop responsibly by purchasing clothes that are timeless and aren’t cheap and trendy. Make your wardrobe classic and timeless so you aren’t constantly cycling through it to catch up with the latest trends. Buy second-hand online from brands such as ThredUp, eBay or Depop. Purchasing from companies sourced in the U.S can cut down carbon emissions, too. If you are buying locally, bring your own bag and shop second-hand.
During the pandemic, local businesses need your help, so please take that into consideration when shopping. You are able to reduce waste and decrease your carbon footprint this holiday season.
Lilia Page
Hailey
W.A.T.E.R. Club member at Wood River High School
