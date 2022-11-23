I have received so much joy from so many performances at the Liberty Theatre. So, I am pleading with this great community to help fund the campaign to "Relight the Liberty," which is short of its goal due Dec. 31.
Without reaching the goals to repair and maintain the building for use, I fear it will be lost forever. Because saving the building will also give our community an opportunity to have more amazing entertainment in it. Think about it. What if the building were not repaired? The historical appearance of Main Street Hailey could be changed forever as well. Please help us keep this historic landmark, and allow Hailey to once again be a destination for fine creativity.
Ginna Lagergren
