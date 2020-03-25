Here’s an idea for the wealthier among us to make a real difference during this time of crisis to help out the retailers, restaurants and hospitality providers in the Wood River Valley whose businesses are suffering: Buy a bunch of gift cards! I would suggest several thousand dollars’ worth or more, and use them for future giving--say to charities like the Senior Center or the Salvation Army or churches in our community--or even for tips when the restaurants re-open.
It’s a win-win deal! The gift card purchases give a real boost to currently hurting businesses, worthy charities get welcome contributions, the wealthy person gets a nice tax deduction and someday soon restaurant workers and others get generous tips.
John Martinson, Sun Valley
Its a good idea, but folks need to know how to get them. I dont think we can go to anyone's storefront. Anyone offering gift cards for their business, lets start a list here.
