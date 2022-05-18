Last year while admiring blooming hanging baskets and planters outside Sun Valley restaurants, my heart sank when I noticed insect traps hanging above them. The traps were filling with dying and dead pollinators, mostly delicate honey bees.
We can do better this year. Please save the lives of our valuable pollinators. Try this:
- Do not use insect traps.
- Move all blooming hanging baskets and planters far away from outdoor dining and sidewalk public seating. They can be seen and appreciated from a distance and ease public concern.
- To add live plants close to outdoor dining and seating, plant containers with non-blooming plants, miniature trees and shrubs. They are available in many shades of greens, reds, silvers and countless textures. Examples are, green and variated ivy, Dusty Miller, lamb’s ear, ferns, rosemary and other non-blooming herbs, miniature silver or red maples, bird’s nest spruce, blue spruce, lime glow junipers, etc.
- It’s easy and rewarding to help nature’s creatures. Thank you for helping.
Joy Lukhard
Ketchum
