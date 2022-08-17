We have a responsibility to reclaim the land at Warm Springs Preserve. We have an opportunity to steward this land, co-creatively enhancing the ecosystem we experience.

Presently, the land holds a considerable amount of noxious weeds, limited biodiversity of plant and animal species, a mono crop lawn, and few flowering plants. It boasts a fir forest with Mother trees, multiple microclimates, areas of distinct characteristics waiting for reclamation and our loved Warm Springs Creek. Restoring biodiversity creates life sustaining habitats that inspire our wellbeing to blossom.

There is a reason you notice an intermingling of many types of plants in a wild landscape; they are a living web of life each innately dependent on the other in a dance of give and receive. Opting not to revegetate leaves fallow land open to proliferation of opportunistic noxious weeds and potential adverse effects on the creek.

