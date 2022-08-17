We have a responsibility to reclaim the land at Warm Springs Preserve. We have an opportunity to steward this land, co-creatively enhancing the ecosystem we experience.
Presently, the land holds a considerable amount of noxious weeds, limited biodiversity of plant and animal species, a mono crop lawn, and few flowering plants. It boasts a fir forest with Mother trees, multiple microclimates, areas of distinct characteristics waiting for reclamation and our loved Warm Springs Creek. Restoring biodiversity creates life sustaining habitats that inspire our wellbeing to blossom.
There is a reason you notice an intermingling of many types of plants in a wild landscape; they are a living web of life each innately dependent on the other in a dance of give and receive. Opting not to revegetate leaves fallow land open to proliferation of opportunistic noxious weeds and potential adverse effects on the creek.
The soil will lack necessary nutrients for productivity adding to the demise of ecosystems. Limiting pollinator opportunities weakens the total cycle of life. Our grandchildren rely on our choices for their thriving lives.
Showing gratitude to this land by rewilding her akin to Mother Nature’s design will exponentially give for generations to come. To accept the opportunity to restore this land to a dynamic, regenerative landscape is to honor the planet we live on in the place we live.
This project requires expertise, patience and inspired awe. A working plan includes methods, techniques, and appropriate timing for viable results. Native, drought-tolerant and phytogeographical plants well chosen create a self sustaining preserve. Collaboration of perspectives is essential to bring the deepest insights. The process will take time to evolve as we work with the plants and natural elements. A sanctuary will flourish with incredible beauty and magical attributes. It’ll also be great fun to create!
YES! And don't forget what an amazing teaching opportunity this would provide, not only to our next generation, but also to our community as a whole. Classes for re-wilding should be open to the entire community so that developers, homeowners, HOA's and local businesses and gov't leaders could learn about and replicate these practices county-wide. Thank you for your awesome letter, Ms Michael. City of Ketchum, please give the maintenance contract to a restoration company with a proven track record for re-wilding.
