I am hoping that I can recruit a few individuals who reside within the counties served by the South Central Public Health District and who can devote a few hours each month working to improve Idaho’s Child Protection System. There are seven Citizen Review Panels (CRP) across the state and each CRP is tasked by statute to review child protection cases, observe any trends, and offer recommendations toward possible improvement of the system.
I have worked for many years in child protection, and I am aware that it really does take a village to care for our most vulnerable children and youth. Idaho’s CPS system utilizes foster home placements to provide temporary care for children who cannot safely remain in their homes. While some of these children go on to be adopted, the primary goal of the system to provide services that will ultimately reunite the children with their birth families.
Recently, new federal legislation was enacted that will have a significant impact on how states deal with children and families who come to the attention of the child protection system. In an effort to help children remain in their homes, this new legislation focuses on providing a multitude of support services. Financial incentives are provided to serve children in their homes and thereby prevent children from entering the foster care system. It is an exciting time to see how this new legislation will be implemented to better serve the vulnerable children in our state within the new parameters.
