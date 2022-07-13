Over the last few years, we’ve seen large increases in the number of people out hiking. That’s great, but it has taken its toll.
With more and more people on the trails, accompanied by a wet spring and heavy winds, the trails are littered with debris: rocks, sticks, branches, wrappers, tissue paper, orange peels, and more.
Organizations like the Wood River Trails Coalition do a great job of keeping trails clear, but their focus is more on the big stuff like downed trees and erosion ruts.
We all enjoy hiking on clear trails, and we should all play a role in keeping them clear. Therefore, I encourage you to take part in the Trails Coalition’s new initiative to get people involved in keeping trails clear. It’s called, “Sticks and Stones.”
Every time you hike, remind everyone in your party to remove three sticks, three stones, or three pieces trash sometime during the hike.
Imagine how clear our trails will be if thousands of hikers apply this practice each time they hike. It’s a small task with big impact.
Make it a game with your kids to teach them good trail stewardship. Share the idea with your friends. Create a lifelong habit.
As a community, let’s inspire one another to keep trails clear and the forests beautiful.
Tom Iselin
Ketchum
