I am writing in reference to a story in the Sept. 2 edition titled “Peruvian woman sentenced for using stolen credit cards.” I consider the titling of this article to be racist. There is no reason for the use of the word Peruvian. In today’s environment, all of us must be very aware of the language we use and that said language may be offensive to people.
As a well-respected newspaper in Blaine County, the Mountain Express’ words carry a great deal of weight with its readers. It is my hope that it will be more careful of what it says in future editions.
Ron Bloom
Bellevue
