I would like to compliment the Mountain Express for publishing a reprint of a Wall Street Journal editorial from Dec. 22 ("Manchin offers Democrats a lifeline," published Dec. 29). It's not that I necessarily agree with the content of the editorial, but rather that the editors published an editorial that advocated a conservative point of view. I've lived in the valley for about four years and read the Express conscientiously.
This is the first time I can remember the Express publishing an opinion that was not advocating a liberal viewpoint. All of us need to read opinions that we not only agree with, but also that we disagree with, otherwise our thinking becomes myopic, intellectually stunted, and intolerant of diverse viewpoints. Keep up the good work, and more of the same!
William Miller
Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Agreed. We need more of this and more open dialogue and civil debate about different points of view.
OK, the floors yours. tell us about the virtues of political and religious fascism. Tell us how America would be better under an authoritarian government. We'd like to hear your views on restricting voting rights or how 1/6 was another visiting day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In