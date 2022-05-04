This year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area! Unfortunately, some folks in the Idaho Statehouse refused to support a non-binding resolution to celebrate this important milestone. I say happy birthday to all, even these grumpy folks. Even though I disagree with their anti-public lands stance, I wish them a happy birthday as well. On their special day, I recommend a visit to the SNRA to discover for themselves why this place is so special and worthy of celebration!
Ted Stout
Picabo
