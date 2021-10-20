I encourage you to support Courtney Hamilton for a second term on Ketchum City Council. Having worked with her on the Blaine County Sustainability & Climate Advisory Committee and as co-chairs of the LatinX subcommittee of the BCRD Galena and the Trails Advisory Committee, I know that she is passionate about our community and works hard to help people be heard and included.
This past spring, she helped bring to fruition a showing of the film “The Quiet Force” to The Community Library, highlighting the importance of immigrant communities to the success of resort towns. Courtney is a leader and thoughtful representative for the under-represented working members of our town. I hope she continues that work. Please vote for her on Nov. 2.
Luis Alberto Lecanda, Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In