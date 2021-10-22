My many years of experience working with Courtney Hamilton can only be described as inspiring. Her dedication and commitment to our community is only matched by the exuberance with which she fights to better it. Over the past several years on the Ketchum City Council, she has brought the city’s website into the 21st century, worked to better develop and fund the city’s transportation and mobility plan, adopted the 2035 Clean Energy Resolution and has worked on strategic solutions to combat our community’s housing crisis. Her knowledge and understanding of the problems we face, coupled with her ingenuity and creativity in tackling those problems, make her the right choice when it comes to leading Ketchum into the future. It is now time re-elect Courtney Hamilton to Ketchum City Council.
John David Davidson, Ketchum
