On June 1, the Ketchum City Council unanimously approved Mayor Bradshaw’s recommendation to close Fourth Street to cars between Walnut and Leadville avenues and open it up to pedestrian traffic and open-air dining. What an exciting step forward and a terrific example for Hailey to emulate!
As with many aspects of life, the pandemic has called on us to rethink how we go about living. It has asked us to adopt creative solutions quickly. A car-free corridor, sometimes known as “open streets” or “complete streets,” is one of those solutions.
Progressive thinkers and practitioners in the world of transportation have long understood the multifaceted benefits of open streets. We all recognize that Hailey would not be the place we love without the bike path, bike lanes, numerous parks, street art and more. It’s now time to add to that high-quality space and create and designate some open streets in Hailey. Economists, environmentalists, children and others acknowledge the benefits of taking this next step.
When streets are built for people to walk and bike through or to sit and enjoy the atmosphere, local businesses thrive, the city becomes a more desirable place to live, car traffic and congestion decreases, multi-modal travel behavior increases and the air becomes cleaner.
As the Wood River Valley reopens, I urge Hailey to follow the lead of Ketchum and embrace the open streets trend. Creating more outdoor spaces that mix the economic activity of city businesses with the great outdoors is crucial. Doing so is one step toward building a new and healthier reality—healthier for our climate, healthier for our people and healthier for our economy.
Let’s seize this opportunity!
Scott Runkel, Hailey
Has there not been much precedent that when this was done it kills the businesses in that area?
"In fact, going back more than half a century, roughly 200 U.S. cities, large and small, have had a downtown route or set of blocks closed to auto traffic at one time or another.
Some — like 16th Street — were shared by pedestrians and transit vehicles. Others were for foot traffic only. Pedestrian mall conversions became a civic fad in the 1960s and '70s.
Sooner or later, most failed.
Some 85 percent of the pedestrian malls once in existence in America's downtowns eventually were partially or fully reopened to traffic, according to research by the Downtown Memphis Commission published in 2008." Denver Business Journal 7/25/13
BIG bad idea ...thanks and no !!!! go back to the city you are from thean please !! No businesses want to give those spots for parking up. ( see : where should the town square be located? ) Having already determined that whats good for ketchum is DEFINITELY not good for Hailey. Healthy also being the newest buzzword will be wrapped around any cause now with an impassioned plea to "think of the childreeeee....i mean think of the humans". How about just STOP building this half thought out Krap for a bit and reassess ideas for smart growth in the future.
