Like most Americans, I am shocked and devastated by recent horrific acts of senseless violence. This is not an acceptable status quo, and we must do better for our children. Our country is facing a devastating mental health crisis that is tearing through our schools and communities, and we must do more to meet this moment of despair and isolation.
Unfortunately, while the legislation crafted in the Senate [S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes several provisions I support, such as expanding tele-health access and updating mental health billing guidance for schools, it also includes unacceptable language aimed at chipping away law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights. I am particularly concerned with the provisions that pave the way towards universal background checks and create waiting periods for some adults to purchase firearms. Ultimately, the answer to solving the root causes of violent crime will not be found in legislation that erodes constitutional rights. Instead, the Senate should immediately take up the bipartisan H.R. 7666, Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act, which passed with my support earlier this week and would provide more Americans with access to life-saving mental health resources.
Rep. Mike Simpson
R-Idaho
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In