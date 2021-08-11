Very disappointed to read last week’s guest opinion (“Forest health plans offer false hope,” published Aug. 4): basically an uninformed diatribe, from someone professing to know about the efforts being made to keep Bald Mountain from turning brown or black. The Forest Service, BLM, Sun Valley Company, the National Forest Foundation, and many local citizens have worked their tails off to plan a way to keep Baldy healthy. And every single person in the effort is far from clueless about forest health. Our forests are obviously suffering. We now have huge drought to deal with, and many creatures are forced to move down into our valley for feed. With the devastation happening everywhere, this amazing group is focused on the health of Baldy. If we can succeed here, with further tree removal, deterrent patches on trees, extended planting of seedlings, we may not only help our Baldy, but we will be a guide for other specified areas.
Lynn Campion, Hailey
