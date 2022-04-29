We are writing this letter in support of Gretchen Stinnett for Blaine County Clerk.
In the time that Gretchen has worked as deputy clerk, she has brought both professionalism and integrity to the Clerk's Office. She has implemented several new policies within the office to help update technology and process. She desires to make certain our elections are conducted with the utmost care and carefully completed. At the same time, each day she brings to the office a smile and a desire to serve the needs of all who enter. Having been born and raised in the Wood River Valley, Gretchen understands the needs of the community and its people better than anyone else. If you desire integrity with a smile in the Clerk's Office, vote for Gretchen Stinnett on Tuesday, May 17.
Daryle and Jan James
Bellevue
