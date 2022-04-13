I have known Gretchen Stinnett her entire life. She was born and raised here in the Wood River Valley with strong family values. She loves this community and wants to see it thrive. Gretchen happily volunteers for community projects and does all she can to make our community a special place for all.
Gretchen’s primary focus has been in the financial field her entire career, giving her knowledge and experience that is unmatched. Along with her experience and knowledge working in the Clerk’s Office, she is fully qualified and committed to take on the duties and responsibilities of the office of Blaine County Clerk.
Join me in voting for Gretchen Stinnett in the open Democratic Primary Election on May 17, 2022. Please remember, your vote does make a difference.
Vicki Heuett
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In