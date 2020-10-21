As executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District, I fought successfully for many issues over the years in Blaine County: public access to rivers and lands, trails of every kind, swimming pools, programs for active living, tennis courts and special parts of our community that residents were passionate to preserve.

On my journey, I worked with many amiable developers and many difficult ones. I am writing today about my experience with Kiki Tidwell, who was developing a piece of property on Broadford Road. Per county policies, she was required to provide river access. It was one of the most difficult negotiations of my career. I was met with every objection: over the name, the rules for use, parking and things like picnic tables. It was clear that Kiki did not want to allow public access and use. Fortunately, the county commissioners fought right with me and the Broadford Open Space was created.

Other public access issues I worked on found Kiki objecting, I am not certain why, but I know for a fact that Blaine County residents do not want her as a Blaine County commissioner negotiating with landowners about public access.

Public access is a part of our sacred treasure here. Without county rules on public land access, we would not have trailheads at Adams Gulch or Greenhorn Gulch built at the end of private roads. It can be a tough job to maintain it as was seen in the news lately.

We are growing again. It is time to pay attention. Re-elect Jacob Greenberg, who has a strong track record fighting for the public’s right to enjoy the Big Wood River and public lands.

Mary Austin Crofts, Sun Valley

