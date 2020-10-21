As executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District, I fought successfully for many issues over the years in Blaine County: public access to rivers and lands, trails of every kind, swimming pools, programs for active living, tennis courts and special parts of our community that residents were passionate to preserve.
On my journey, I worked with many amiable developers and many difficult ones. I am writing today about my experience with Kiki Tidwell, who was developing a piece of property on Broadford Road. Per county policies, she was required to provide river access. It was one of the most difficult negotiations of my career. I was met with every objection: over the name, the rules for use, parking and things like picnic tables. It was clear that Kiki did not want to allow public access and use. Fortunately, the county commissioners fought right with me and the Broadford Open Space was created.
Other public access issues I worked on found Kiki objecting, I am not certain why, but I know for a fact that Blaine County residents do not want her as a Blaine County commissioner negotiating with landowners about public access.
Public access is a part of our sacred treasure here. Without county rules on public land access, we would not have trailheads at Adams Gulch or Greenhorn Gulch built at the end of private roads. It can be a tough job to maintain it as was seen in the news lately.
We are growing again. It is time to pay attention. Re-elect Jacob Greenberg, who has a strong track record fighting for the public’s right to enjoy the Big Wood River and public lands.
Mary Austin Crofts, Sun Valley
Jacob Greenberg has spent $269,124 of taxpayers' funds on an outside attorney in the Flying Heart subdivision case to date - but the public access has never been in question, it has always been protected. Contrary to popular belief, the County doesn't have endless amounts of money; if $260,000 is overspent in one area, it has to be cut from somewhere else, like our roads repair budget. Furthermore, this case is going to appeal, so it is going to cost all of us taxpayers more. For Greenberg to claim that he has protected public access from bad homeowners trying to block it is really a lie. Drive-up-to-trailhead parking for fishermen, guides for visiting fishermen, and river users is what the controversy is about. These groups believe that walking 1/3rd of a mile to the trailhead is difficult. For about 40 years, homeowners amiably allowed parking for all users on their private and privately-maintained roads. But then something changed. I believe that the County should have gotten actively involved at that moment to actively manage the area to see what was really happening. Was there trash, trespassing on private property and defecation happening like the homeowners said they were experiencing? Where could the County have add valued in picking up trash or helping to educate people of how to use the trail responsibly? Instead, Greenberg's ego got involved and he sued the homeowners with our funds. As for Mary's letter, the County required me to donate a chunk of land on the river to them when I replatted the Broadford Polo Subdivision. And since, the County has allowed a private homeowner to use this public land as his own fenced off pasture and recently gave him a permanent easement across it for his private driveway for no compensation. Any public use of the river there does not exist so maybe I was right to question Blaine County's demanding of this donation of land to them.
