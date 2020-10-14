For over 30 years in fire and emergency medical services, I was fortunate enough to have worked alongside many excellent Blaine County Commissioners. Prior to my retirement, I had the privilege of working with Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who has been exceptional in the position. Commissioner Greenberg is highly respected by emergency managers locally, regionally and statewide for his work ethic and his extensive knowledge of many challenges faced by elected officials, chief officers and first responders, including emergency dispatch operations, interoperability and all-hazards emergency preparedness.
Additionally, Commissioner Greenberg, who is the liaison to Blaine County’s fire-based ambulance service contractors, could not be more fiscally responsible or transparent to the taxpayers in the Blaine County Ambulance District. Under his leadership, the ambulance services are adequately funded with the most up to date emergency medical equipment and ambulance replacement schedules. Commissioner Greenberg has always kept a watchful eye on emergency medical service budget requests. He understands proper annual maintenance or purchases of operating supplies and capital equipment for the safe treatment and transport of patients, and the safety of Paramedics and EMTs. Even with the ever-increasing costs of life saving medical supplies, Commissioner Greenberg supports a conservative approach to Ambulance District tax increases on a fiscal basis using a well-thought-out 20-year analysis of the revenue.
What stands out most about Commissioner Greenberg is his genuine caring attitude and the compassion he shows toward all first responders. He understands the toll the job places on these dedicated men and women and their families. Commissioner Greenberg supports and encourages peer group and health-care professional counseling in the prevention and treatment of post-traumatic stress of first responders. I believe Commissioner Greenberg cares deeply about the health and safety of our first responders because he cares so deeply for our entire community. Please join me in voting for Jacob Greenberg for Blaine County Commissioner.
Bart Lassman, Bellevue
