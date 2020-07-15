I intend to vote for Jacob Greenberg this fall for Blaine County commissioner. I know him personally and I know how much time and effort he spends in his position for all of us in the county. There are hardly enough hours in the day for him to do all that he does, but he serves everyone in Blaine County with his endeavors. One of the main reasons I support him, among many others, is how he has come through in the pandemic.
It was Jacob who worked with Gov. Little’s office and the town mayors in our county to get a self-isolation order to protect those of us who live here, our visitors and especially our health workers to stop community spread. We went from one of the worst hot spots in the country to flattening our curve because he was on call and working almost 24/7. Jacob also collaborated to bring in outside experts and resources to help expand testing and contact tracing. One result was the testing partnership with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, St. Luke’s Foundation and the Albany College of Pharmacy, Health and Sciences.
Without Jacob’s efforts, I think many more of our residents would have ended up in the hospital and our hot spot would not have cooled off as fast as it did. I am so grateful for his foresight, his research and his handling of the facts of this disease. I want him as commissioner for another term. I encourage others to vote for him, too.
Julie Weston, Hailey
I too was extremely early on to call out the airport but to no avail...in fact the commisioners have a track record of doing what THEY want.....will you be just like that? my guess is , of COURSE you will !! people who seekthese offices do so for a lack of a better thing to do for work.....none of you has ever shown the merit it takes to be an actual LEADER....an inclusive, listening leader. good luck
On my website I have the recording of the Commissioners meeting March 10th where I spoke up that I was worried about the direct flights landing daily from the hot spots of Seattle and San Francisco and my concerns for how the virus could impact our community. Many of my fears/predictions unfortunately became true. You can hear for yourself Jacob's response. https://tidwellcommissionercampaign.com/ On the Town Hall call, it was said that 35% of our Valley is assumed to have contracted the virus. Seems like those in charge were not paying attention and reacting fast enough if they waited until a third of our residents became sick. And Jacob and the other Commissioners have squandered some windows of opportunity in the past several months to undertake aggressive contact tracing and testing to prevent another wave and shutdown. I fear again that infections will rise here again exponentially soon.
Good lord, you are a moron. County commissioners have no control over shutting down the airport. County commissioners also do not control contract tracing, which is solely a function of state public health. Why are you running for a position when you have no clue about the function of the position?
Then you are also saying the merits of this recommendation to vote for Greenberg do not hold water?
