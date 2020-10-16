Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg has a solid record of supporting the public interest. He has upheld public access to the Big Wood River, worked to find affordable housing solutions in Blaine County, taken decisive action to protect our local population during the pandemic, and supported the Constitutional rights of indigent residents. Most important to me has been his support for the Office of the Public Defender.
Last year, Jacob Greenberg lead the consolidation of indigent services to be brought in-house under the purview of County services. With his leadership a new Office of the Public Defender was established that provides quality and consistent legal representation to indigent members of our community charged with crimes.
The Office of the Public Defender provides much more than a physical space for clients and their attorneys. The Public Defender Office support staff provides interpretation services and connects clients with other valuable government and non-profit services while advocating for their Constitutional rights in the court system. Since the start of Covid-19, the Office of the Public Defender has been able to provide access to online Zoom court appearances for clients who do not have access to smart phones or reliable WiFi.
Long term, the Office of the Public Defender will continue to serve as an integral part of the local and regional justice system. In the spirit of public service, Jacob Greenberg has consistently advocated for the rights of the least powerful people in Blaine County. To me that is a true public servant. I encourage fellow voters to support Jacob Greenberg with their vote on November 3rd.
Justin McCarthy, Blaine County Chief Public Defender
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In