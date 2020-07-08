As the Mayor of Bellevue, I appreciate the leadership of Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg in collaborating with city and community leaders to coordinate a community-wide response to the COVID19. He has led efforts to educate Blaine County residents on the spread of the virus and taken proactive steps in ensuring that people, businesses, and workers have less exposure to this deadly disease.
In March, Blane County became the epicenter per capita in the U.S. for the numbers of COVID-19 infections and, by March 24, Blaine County was the first and only county in Idaho to be put under a state-issued “shelter in place” order. By March 28, Blaine County, led by Greenberg, and the cities of Bellevue, Ketchum, and Hailey, all voted to adopt emergency restrictions on travel and construction to reduce the spread. This was a collaborative leadership effort, and, within three weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection was lowered. Greenberg also organized two virtual townhall meetings in April so Blaine residents could hear from local health experts about the spread of the virus and how the “shelter in place” order was working. In April, Blaine County also formed a long-term recovery committee made up of community leaders across Blaine County to develop a plan for the long-term economic and social recovery of the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In all his decisions, Jacob works to balance public health measures with maintaining our economy. I am pleased to be his friend and to be a leader with him in Blaine County.
Mayor Ned Burns, Bellevue
