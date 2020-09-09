I’ve been impressed with County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg’s leadership during the pandemic. His communication about what is and isn’t known is clear, honest and compassionate. During these uncertain times, he is proactive in finding protocols and solutions. His leadership on championing the county-wide sustainability director position as well as leading the 100 percent clean electricity coalition “Strive for 2035” is excellent. Across a wide variety of issues, it takes superb skills and patience to bring people to the table and effectively engage them. Jacob is able to do that. He is a tested leader and is the right choice for Blaine County this election. Make a plan to vote early this year and please join me in re-electing Jacob Greenberg.
Carol Brown, Hailey
Why not find a California consultant firm to handle the commissioner duties.
Maybe he didn't like the strings that were attcahed.
Name em. The commissioners couldn’t at the meeting.
Yeah sure - he just turned down 2.8 million dollars to help the County with Covid relief.
